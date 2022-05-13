Glenview Trust Co Acquires 3,375 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $61.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.