Glenview Trust Co Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average is $107.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $92.88 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

