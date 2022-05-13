Glenview Trust Co Has $513,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Southern were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $8,078,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SO stock opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200-day moving average of $67.97.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $56,871.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,516 shares of company stock valued at $24,720,479. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

