Glenview Trust Co Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.81.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

