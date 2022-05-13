Glenview Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.29.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.27 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.83.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

