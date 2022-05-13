Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

