Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth $1,599,368,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 67.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 294.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 2,070,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 117.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,273,000 after buying an additional 1,635,267 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock worth $118,588,867. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

