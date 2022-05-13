Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 153.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSP. B. Riley cut their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $462.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Hoxsie acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $49,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,704.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

