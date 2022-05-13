Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $19.66. Global-e Online shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 3,930 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $63,913,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,118,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

