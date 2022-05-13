Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $18.44

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.44, but opened at $19.66. Global-e Online shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 3,930 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Global-e Online from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth $63,913,000. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $1,426,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,584,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,118,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
