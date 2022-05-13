GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of GFS stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

