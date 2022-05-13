GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.54 on Monday. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

