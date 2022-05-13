GNY (GNY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $19,879.00

GNY (GNY) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded down 92.2% against the US dollar. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $547,257.43 and $19,879.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

