goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$215.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Securities from C$220.00 to C$215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 93.40% from the stock’s current price.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$213.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on goeasy from C$228.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.25.

Shares of TSE:GSY traded up C$4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$111.17. 44,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,674. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$97.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$218.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$126.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.28, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.62 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$230.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that goeasy will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

