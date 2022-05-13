Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 51,378 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 22.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 86.36%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 71.86%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

