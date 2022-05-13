Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 86.36% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 57,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,371,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,183,000 after purchasing an additional 113,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,965 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,405,000 after acquiring an additional 74,757 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 348,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.