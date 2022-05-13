Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,329,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,414,854. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.37 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day moving average is $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.