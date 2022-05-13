Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up 1.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 98,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,446,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.16. 169,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $43.99 and a 1-year high of $51.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

