GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $10.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.89.

GDRX stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in GoodRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

