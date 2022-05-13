GoWithMi (GMAT) Market Capitalization Tops $174,917.48

GoWithMi (GMAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One GoWithMi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GoWithMi has a market capitalization of $174,917.48 and approximately $8,551.00 worth of GoWithMi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoWithMi has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,061.77 or 1.00105357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00105004 BTC.

GoWithMi Profile

GoWithMi (CRYPTO:GMAT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. GoWithMi’s total supply is 14,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,723,550,000 coins. The official website for GoWithMi is www.gowithmi.com . GoWithMi’s official Twitter account is @GoWithMi_GL

According to CryptoCompare, “GoWithMi is building a complete decentralized location-based services (DLBS) infrastructure. It aims to provide a complete trusted geospatial value exchange service for large-scale commerce from data, computing, personal terminal to commercial ecological, and making value flows multidimensional, safer and smarter, complement the last key component of the blockchain to empower the real economy application. GoWithMi's geospatial consensus ecological network consists of geospatial consensus data production, spatial computing power network, self-organizing geospatial asset node, and business application sharing support platform. Integrated DLBS, super oracle, and consensus map platform, based on the algorithm consensus to motivate participation and achieve benefit for everyone, cross-chain supports all blockchain platforms, one-stop support for all applications that retrieval location-based services, enables offline business to leap into the new era of programmable business, and enters an on-chain and off-chain Turing's complete self-circulation business ecology. “

