Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.36 ($1.51), with a volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.48).
The company has a market cap of £441.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.
About Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)
Recommended Stories
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.