Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $120.00

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (LON:GTE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 122.36 ($1.51), with a volume of 148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.48).

The company has a market cap of £441.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72.

About Gran Tierra Energy (LON:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

