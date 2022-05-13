Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,580,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,050. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.