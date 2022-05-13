Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.20

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Separately, DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Great Eagle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

