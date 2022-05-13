Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Shares of Green Dot stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. 34,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,172. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.63.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $149,223 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Green Dot by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter worth $247,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Green Dot by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,820,000 after purchasing an additional 148,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,806 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

