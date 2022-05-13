Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Lowered to C$1.90 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GRN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$3.15 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of GRN traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

