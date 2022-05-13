Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $23.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Grid Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

