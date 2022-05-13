Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.Grocery Outlet also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.94-$0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Bank of America raised Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.19.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $68,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,624.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,730 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 97,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,429 shares during the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.