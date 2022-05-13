Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Barclays

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Groupon alerts:

Shares of GRPN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.40. 15,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,238. Groupon has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $49.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jan Barta acquired 561,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $8,442,005.31. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,800,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,064,490.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,783,510 shares of company stock worth $31,726,491. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon (Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.