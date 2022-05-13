Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Issue $1.82 Annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.8212 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a dividend payout ratio of 102.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.9%.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

NASDAQ:OMAB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.65. 2,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,147. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 33.74%. Equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 162.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.