GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

NYSE GXO opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.