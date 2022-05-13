GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

GXO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $54.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO)

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.