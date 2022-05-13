Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

NYSE HAE traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $56.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,815. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.56.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 163.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.