Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($39.70) to GBX 2,750 ($33.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($36.74) target price on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($32.00).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,170 ($26.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,445.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,687.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.11. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,099 ($25.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,270 ($40.32).

In other news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani sold 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($31.25), for a total value of £912.60 ($1,125.14).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

