HaloDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $220.00 (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 51.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $55,459.23 and approximately $220.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.11 or 0.00536752 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,278.86 or 2.07493641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00036553 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

