Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HALO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of HALO traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $40.54. 24,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,813. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 142.82% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

