Halving Coin Tops One Day Volume of $145.00 (HALV)

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Halving Coin has a total market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00535972 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,840.66 or 2.03311888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00035664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Halving Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Halving Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

