Hamster Market Capitalization Hits $5.55 Million (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Hamster has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and approximately $325,196.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 43.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00540267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00037489 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.98 or 1.98749373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

