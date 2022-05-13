Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harbor Custom Development had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 12.24%. Harbor Custom Development updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Harbor Custom Development stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 1,036,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of -0.33. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the third quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 34.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Harbor Custom Development by 562.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 86,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the second quarter worth $494,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.