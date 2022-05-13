HC Wainwright Cuts Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $30.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ANNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a market cap of $126.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 166.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Annexon will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after buying an additional 318,372 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Annexon by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,158,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 541,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Annexon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,090,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,018,000 after purchasing an additional 373,074 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after buying an additional 789,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Annexon by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after purchasing an additional 671,371 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

