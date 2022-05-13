HC Wainwright Lowers TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Price Target to $15.00

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TScan Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.35.

NASDAQ TCRX opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Silver bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

