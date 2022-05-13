HC Wainwright Trims Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Target Price to $35.00

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:TPST traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. The company had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,041. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $41.00.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode purchased 2,118,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,118,644 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,999.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 26.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tempest Therapeutics by 1,581.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 77,779 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempest Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in developing small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, and is currently in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha, and is in a Phase 1 trial in solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.