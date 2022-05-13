Head-To-Head Survey: Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) vs. Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Infinite Group and Jianpu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.0% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.22 million 0.90 -$1.57 million N/A N/A Jianpu Technology $126.33 million 0.23 -$31.35 million N/A N/A

Infinite Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group -21.72% -0.73% -104.24% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Jianpu Technology beats Infinite Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinite Group, Inc. develops cybersecurity software in the United States. It offers Nodeware, a patented software-as-a-service solution that automates network asset identification, and cybersecurity vulnerability management and monitoring; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution. The company also provides cybersecurity consulting services that include incident response, security awareness training, risk management, IT governance and compliance, security assessment, and penetration testing offerings to channel partners and direct customers for various vertical markets, such as banking, manufacturing, supply chain, and technology. In addition, it offers managed support services related to information security, including troubleshooting, backend analysis, and technical and security support for mission critical technical infrastructure; and sells third party software licenses. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. It provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

