Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s previous close.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.23%. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $42,982.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 23,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $587,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,286 shares of company stock worth $934,979. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

