HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.21. HealthEquity reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HealthEquity.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HQY traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.68. 643,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.08.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
About HealthEquity (Get Rating)
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
