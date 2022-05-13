Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) PT Lowered to $9.00

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.76.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

