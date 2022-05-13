HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €87.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €87.00 ($91.58) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HEI. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.18 ($71.77).

Shares of HEI stock traded down €1.96 ($2.06) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €52.18 ($54.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,925,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a one year high of €76.98 ($81.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.48.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

