Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Down 2.4%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $203.80 and last traded at $203.80. Approximately 2,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.81.
A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.
In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
