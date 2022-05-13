Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Down 2.4%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $203.80 and last traded at $203.80. Approximately 2,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 169,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

