Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 198.39% and a negative net margin of 3,473.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.65) earnings per share.

HSDT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,989. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $6.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.82. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $17.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

