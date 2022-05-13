Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $172.35

Henderson International Income Trust plc (LON:HINT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 172.35 ($2.12) and traded as low as GBX 170 ($2.10). Henderson International Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.10), with a volume of 168,086 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 171.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.02%.

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

