Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of Hensoldt stock opened at 24.40 on Monday. Hensoldt has a fifty-two week low of 24.40 and a fifty-two week high of 31.00.
Hensoldt Company Profile
