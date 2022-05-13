Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

NYSE HLF traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 69,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,249. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Michael Johnson purchased 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $133,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,592.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President John Desimone purchased 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,388 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.