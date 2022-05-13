Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Buys $148,800.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $15.20. 2,171,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,881. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 119,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after buying an additional 170,156 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.